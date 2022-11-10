Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Get Ahead & Stress Less This Holiday Shopping Season

Get Ahead &amp; Stress Less This Holiday Shopping Season
Posted at 1:00 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 13:00:52-05

Ready or not - the holidays are just around the corner! With the “most wonderful time of the year” comes the most responsibilities: preparing, shopping, spreading cheer AND just the stresses of everyday life.

Rather than get your tinsel in a tangle, why not get ahead of the holly jolly holidays? Lifestyle Expert Carey Reilly joined Cincy Lifestyle to show you how to get it all done, give great gifts and do it all with a smile!

For more information, visit Booking.com, Geneverse.com, Giftcards.com, JoinHoney.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!