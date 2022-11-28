Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shared a few products to help get a jump on gifting this holiday season.

Jergens Deep Conditioning Shea + Cocoa Moisturizer

$7.99, Walmart and Drugstores

This tone-enriching formula, with a blend of naturally derived African Shea butter, nourishing cocoa butter, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B3, deeply hydrates and evens skin tone.

Bushwick Kitchen features a versatile range of items that take your dish to the next level! Their Weak Knees Sriracha Gift Set puts a twist on the classic hot sauce flavor with all three of their Srirachas (Gochujang, Super Spicy and Curry) in one perfect present.

Quilling Card offers Verified Fair Trade quilled greeting cards handcrafted by highly skilled artisans using the intricate paper art form of quilling.

Aurora by Aqua Optima is the only product on the market to deliver hot or cold filtered water on demand. Aurora is powered by Strix technology, a brand known for sustainability.

