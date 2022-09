Western Governors University was started 25 years ago with the goal to change lives. Now, over 250,000 graduates later, they are continuing with their mission and promise. Dr. K.L. Allen, the Chancellor at WGU Ohio, tells us more about the history of WGU, financial options available with Federal Student Aid, plus the great things happening at WGU Ohio.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..