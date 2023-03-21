Furniture Fair's 60th Anniversary

Furniture Fair is celebrating their 60th anniversary with amazing deals and giveaways!

Pete Scalia stopped by the Fields Ertel location to talk with Marketing Director Craig Daniels to learn about the current deals and how YOU to win $1,000 shopping spree.

You can visit one of their locations to see the incredible deals and home furnishings that fit your style and budget. Learn more at www.FurnitureFair.net

Locations:

Colerain

Eastgate

Fairfield

Fields Ertel

Western Hills

Cold Spring

Florence

#WCPO9Sponsor