Fun, New Way to Teach Kids About Hand Washing
Posted at 9:09 AM, Mar 22, 2021
Limor Suss - Entertaining & Lifestyle Expert shares a great new program!
MyKirei by 花王（Kao Corporation）, in partnership with TerraCycle US, launched a new program: The Healthy Hands campaign. The program helps instill the importance of good hygiene in children in schools across the United States.
