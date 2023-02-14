Watch Now
Fueling the Next Generation of Winter Sports Participation

Did you know transportation and lodging is one of the greatest roadblocks for youth winter sport participation?

To overcome this hurdle, Motel 6 has teamed up with the Share Winter Foundation to help fund transportation to and from ski resorts for over 200 children across the Midwest, including the Corbeau Ski Club, based in Cincinnati. Constance Beverly, CEO of Share Winter, recently joined Cincy Lifestyle to discuss the importance of this partnership.

If you would like to help Share Winter, click here to learn how you can get involved or visit Motel6.com to learn how to Ski for All.

