Fuel Your Body and Mind with Kroger’s Wellness Favorites

Whether you’re prioritizing hydration, healthy eating, or self-care, Kroger has wellness covered. During Mental Health Awareness Month and all year long, these products help support your body and mind. Plus, they’ll be featured at the upcoming Kroger Wellness Festival, happening Sept. 26–27 in downtown Cincinnati. It’s your chance to explore health-forward options, discover new favorites, and take part in a citywide celebration of well-being. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/f/wellness-festival

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..