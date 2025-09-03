Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fuel young imaginations with the gift of reading

Double your impact for childhood literacy today. Every donation to “If You Give a Child a Book…” will be matched, giving twice as many books to children in need.
Books open doors to imagination and opportunity. The Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign provides free Scholastic Book Fairs to Title I schools so children can choose the books they love and build home libraries. Today only, Sept. 3, every donation will be matched up to $200,000, doubling your impact. To learn more and donate visit ifyougiveabook.com.

