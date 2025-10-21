Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Fuel productivity with smarter tech solutions

Automate your finances, protect your data, and keep your team energized with the latest smart office solutions from Quicken, ASUS, and JURA.
Fuel productivity with smarter tech solutions
Posted

From managing finances and safeguarding data to fueling productivity, smart office tech can transform how your business operates. Tech expert Marc Saltzman shares his top picks for today’s workplaces, including Quicken for effortless expense tracking and cash flow planning, the ASUS ExpertBook P3 for secure and powerful performance, and the JURA X10 for fresh bean-to-cup coffee that keeps your team energized. These tools are designed to make work easier, more secure, and more efficient.

Visit IntheNews.tv to learn more about each product and how it can support your business.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Watch Good Morning Tri-State, weekdays from 4:30-7AM!