From worn out to wow: Greater Cincinnati Doors and Closets

Give your home a quick, clean makeover with Greater Cincinnati Doors and Closets. From custom-fit interior doors to organized closet designs, the team transforms your space in just hours. Visit GCDoorsAndClosets.com or stop by their showroom in Sharonville to see the difference for yourself.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..