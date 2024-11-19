From Wearables to Home Brewing: Black Friday Tech Picks

Retailers are rolling out incredible deals, and tech expert Jennifer Jolly has curated the ultimate gift list just in time for the holiday shopping season. From cutting-edge wearables to home brewing kits, there’s something for everyone and at jaw-dropping discounts.

Here are Jennifer’s top picks:

- Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Buds3: Next-level AI for fitness, health, and even language translation!

- iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max + AutoWash Dock: Vacuums, mops, and practically cleans itself!

- Blink Mini 2 Security Camera: Compact, powerful, and 50% off this Black Friday.

- Schneider OffGrid Power Station: Perfect for adventurers and off-grid explorers.

- Pinter Home Brew Kit: Craft beer or cider at home for just $49.

For more information, visit www.Techish.com

#WCPO9Sponsor