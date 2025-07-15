Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

From shades to shutters, Blinds Done Right brings the style to you

From shades to shutters, Blinds Done Right brings the style to you
From shades to shutters, Blinds Done Right brings the style to you
Posted

Shopping for blinds can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Blinds Done Right simplifies the process by bringing the showroom to your home, listening to your needs, and helping you find the best fit for your space and style.

With years of experience serving the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, their team offers expert guidance on everything from roller shades to shutters, including automated options. Visit blindsdoneright.com or call 859-261-0100 to schedule your consultation.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw