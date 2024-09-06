From Hybrid to Electric: Driving Lifestyle Choices

Are you considering a new vehicle but feeling overwhelmed by all the options? Pete Scalia spoke with James Bell, Head of Corporate Communications at Kia America, about the evolving landscape of car buying. From traditional internal combustion engines to hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric vehicles, James explains the key differences between them and offers tips on how to choose the best option for your driving needs.

Whether you're a road warrior or just commuting around town, there's an electrified option that's perfect for you. Learn about the latest in electric vehicle technology, how hybrids can maximize fuel efficiency, and what makes plug-in hybrids and full electrics stand out. Plus, discover how easy it can be to transition to an electrified vehicle and enjoy the benefits of luxury, sustainability, and cost savings.

Ready to find your next vehicle? Head over to Kia.com to explore the options tailored to your lifestyle!

#WCPO9Sponsor