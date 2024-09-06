Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

From Hybrid to Electric: Driving Lifestyle Choices

With so many choices, how do you pick the right car for your lifestyle? Pete Scalia sits down with James Bell, Head of Corporate Communications at Kia America, to break it down—from hybrids to full electrics!
Posted

Are you considering a new vehicle but feeling overwhelmed by all the options? Pete Scalia spoke with James Bell, Head of Corporate Communications at Kia America, about the evolving landscape of car buying. From traditional internal combustion engines to hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and all-electric vehicles, James explains the key differences between them and offers tips on how to choose the best option for your driving needs.

Whether you're a road warrior or just commuting around town, there's an electrified option that's perfect for you. Learn about the latest in electric vehicle technology, how hybrids can maximize fuel efficiency, and what makes plug-in hybrids and full electrics stand out. Plus, discover how easy it can be to transition to an electrified vehicle and enjoy the benefits of luxury, sustainability, and cost savings.

Ready to find your next vehicle? Head over to Kia.com to explore the options tailored to your lifestyle!

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money