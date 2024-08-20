Watch Now
From Coal Mines to a New Life in Recovery

If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use their confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.
From the coal mines to a new life in recovery! After years working in the demanding environment of Eastern Kentucky’s coal mines, Brad Bentley faced a battle with addiction that nearly cost him everything. But through recovery, he found a new purpose in life—helping others who are struggling just like he did.

