Fresh, Local Goods Delivered Right to Your Doorstep

Posted at 11:25 AM, May 17, 2023
Convenience is key and ETC Produce & Provisions is the convenient way to shop! They have the largest selection of locally produced goods. Pete Scalia stopped by Findlay Market to chat with Toncia Chavez, owner of ETC Produce & Provisions, to see what's sprouting up this spring!

"We want to give you the farmer's market experience six days a week right here at Findlay Market," said Toncia. ETC Produce & Provisions works with over 250 local farmers and artisans so you can get bring fresh, local goods at both Findlay Market and online to have it delivered right to your doorstep.

Visit ETC Produce & Provisions at Findlay Market or order online at www.ETCProduce.com for next day delivery! Get fresh, local produce delivered right to your door and use code LOCAL513 at checkout for Free Shipping!

