Fresh air and fresh floors with Zerorez Cincinnati
Prev
Next
Breathe easier with Zerorez Cincinnati! Save $50 on air duct cleaning and get 3 rooms of carpet cleaned for $109. Book now at zerorezcinci.com or call 513-845-0151.
Posted
Breathe easier and feel the Zerorez difference! Zerorez of Cincinnati uses powerful, eco-friendly cleaning technology that’s safe for your family and pets. For a limited time, get $50 off air duct cleaning with promo code TVDUCTS, and have 3 rooms of carpet cleaned for just $109 with code TV109. Book today at zerorezcinci.com or call 513-845-0151 to freshen up your home from floor to ceiling.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..