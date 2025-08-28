Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Freestore Foodbank's 31st Annual Rubber Duck Regatta is back

The rubber duck regatta returns for its 31st year, raising money for the Freestore Foodbank to provide meals for families while offering exciting prizes to winners.
For just $5, you can adopt a duck and help the Freestore Foodbank provide 15 meals to local families in need. Over the past 31 years, this beloved event has raised more than $16 million, turning those little yellow ducks into nearly 50 million meals. This year, you could also win big prizes like free groceries, free gas, $10,000, and more. But the real win is knowing you’re making a difference in the lives of children and families across the Tri-State. Adopt your duck today at rubberduckregatta.org.

