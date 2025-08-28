Freestore Foodbank's 31st Annual Rubber Duck Regatta is back!

For just $5, you can adopt a duck and help the Freestore Foodbank provide 15 meals to local families in need. Over the past 31 years, this beloved event has raised more than $16 million, turning those little yellow ducks into nearly 50 million meals. This year, you could also win big prizes like free groceries, free gas, $10,000, and more. But the real win is knowing you’re making a difference in the lives of children and families across the Tri-State. Adopt your duck today at rubberduckregatta.org.

#WCPO9Sponsor