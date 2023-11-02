Free App for Finding Scholarships

After winning $1.3 million in scholarships, Christopher Gray founded Scholly, an app that helps students find scholarships. Since then, Gray has been in the spotlight for his innovations. His impact in the social entrepreneurship space was recognized in 2016 when he topped the Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

Now, Christopher is teaming with education solutions company Sallie Mae to help students and parents connect to millions of dollars in scholarships for higher education.

