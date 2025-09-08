Former NFL All-Pro helps fantasy players tackle stress and teeth grinding
Ovie Mughelli shares fantasy football tips and joins Dentek to launch the Ultimate Fantasy Football Punishment Campaign to help players protect their smiles
Fantasy football stress hits harder than a linebacker, just ask former NFL All-Pro Ovie Mughelli. Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw spoke with him to talk game-winning tips and how to protect your smile this season. Mughelli and Dentek have teamed up for the Ultimate Fantasy Football Punishment Campaign, tackling teeth grinding with a fun twist for league losers. Learn more and join at www.DenTek.com/UltimatePunishment.
