Former CIA Agent talks about her Go-To Picks for Emergency Preparedness

This year, Preparedness Month comes with unique challenges as we deal with the country’s reopening from the pandemic, a resurgence of COVID-19 variants and the hurricane season soon reaching its peak. The nation has already had to deal with serious weather challenges like wildfires, heatwaves, tropical storms, and Hurricane Ida. We talked to safety expert and "spy girl" Emily Brandwin about making sure your family is ready for every natural or man-made disaster, but also prepared for a quick recovery.