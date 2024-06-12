Ford Oval of Honor: Veterans Recognized

We want to introduce you to two remarkable veterans who have been honored for their outstanding service and dedication. Joe Staten, Radarman First Class in the U.S. Navy, and Vincent Gramarossa, Corporal in the U.S. Army, have been inducted into the prestigious Ford Oval of Honor Program. Recognized as the 'Gold Standard' for private sector Veteran recognition programs, the Ford Oval of Honor celebrates the incredible contributions of veterans who have gone above and beyond for our country.