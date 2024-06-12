Ford Oval of Honor: Veterans Recognized

We want to introduce you to two remarkable veterans who have been honored for their outstanding service and dedication. Joe Staten, Radarman First Class in the U.S. Navy, and Vincent Gramarossa, Corporal in the U.S. Army, have been inducted into the prestigious Ford Oval of Honor Program. Recognized as the 'Gold Standard' for private sector Veteran recognition programs, the Ford Oval of Honor celebrates the incredible contributions of veterans who have gone above and beyond for our country.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 12, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..
Cincy Lifestyle Team