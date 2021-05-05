Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Have you ever seen a noir mystery film? You know, the kind where the detective is in the rain with a fedora and a trench coat? Well, that's exactly the kind of energy and intrigue author and journalist Peter Bronson brings to his new book "Forbidden Fruit: Sin City's Underworld and the Supper Club Inferno." Pick up your copy at chilidogpress.com , on amazon.com or at a local bookseller!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.