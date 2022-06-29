Watch Now
Food Safety Science Cleanliness and Certification with Justin Sutherland

Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 29, 2022
The pandemic made concerns about public health, hygiene and infection prevention part of our daily lives. Now, an award-winning chef is providing important information to help consumers make informed decisions about the safety and cleanliness of the places they frequent. In this special interview, we learned about the Ecolab Science Certified program and seal and why cleanliness and food safety are important as we get back to enjoying life again.

For More Information, Visit: sciencecertified.ecolab.com

