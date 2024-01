Staying busy in the new year? Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley shares her top three favorite wellness trends for 2024 and they are super convenient for anyone's busy lifestyle.

Trend #1: Count fiber, not calories with Rockit USA!

Trend #2: Go with your gut... health! Lifeway Kefir

Trend #3: Get yo know your grower! SugarBee Apple

For more recipes and health tips, follow Annessa on social @AnnessaChumbleyRD

#WCPO9Sponsor