Fmr. White House Chef Andre Rush Shares the Recipe for Helping Vets and Honoring Farmers for Bob Evans Farms

Pete Scalia got the chance to speak with one of the most unique chefs, ever. Chef Andre Rush formerly created amazing meals as a White House Chef for the Obama, Bush and Clinton administrations. Now, Chef Rush is host of Tubi’s top reality show, ‘Kitchen Comando,’ author of a best-selling book and he spends much of his energy advocating for military causes. If that isn’t enough, he’s also the ONLY chef in the Weightlifing Hall of Fame.

Chef Rush is teaming up with Bob Evans Farms to share a new recipe and his passion for bringing people together through food.

Learn more at www.OurFarmSalutes.com

