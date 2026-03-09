Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Flu season tips to protect your family and yourself

Flu season is surging with millions sick. Learn how to protect yourself, spot symptoms and act within 48 hours to reduce the risk of severe illness. Visit BuckeyeHealthPlan.com/flu.
Flu season tips to protect your family and yourself
Posted
and last updated

Flu season is here and cases are spiking across Ohio and the nation — nearly 15 million nationwide according to the CDC. Learn how to protect yourself, tell the difference between a stomach bug and real influenza, and why taking action within 48 hours can prevent severe illness. For more information, visit BuckeyeHealthPlan.com/flu

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Let's Talk, Anderson Township! Meet us at Anderson Tap House on March 19th to find solutions, together