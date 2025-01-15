Floor & Décor to open in West Chester

Floor & Decor is celebrating the grand opening of its second Cincinnati area location in West Chester in a big way.

On Saturday Jan. 18th stop by to check out Floor & Decor’s newest location and if you’re one of the first 200 customers enjoy free gifts from:



Lulu's Sweets Boutique - assortment of sweets

The Oakley Soap Co - soap bars and shower steamers

If you’re one of the first 200 people to sign up in store on January 18th, you can try for your chance to win $100,000!

Floor & Decor West Chester also invites the Pros in the area to join them on Thursday February 20th for their Pro Industry Networking event where attendees will have the opportunity to win a Chevrolet Colorado truck!

Known for its extensive in-stock selection of tile, wood, and stone, as well as complimentary design services, Floor & Decor offers everything needed for home improvement projects. Check out this interview with Floor & Decor’s PRO Service Team to learn more about how they can help bring your next project to life.

To learn more visit: https://www.flooranddecor.com/store?storeID=372 [flooranddecor.com]

