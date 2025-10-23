Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flavored fun and festive snacks to spice up your fall

Sip and snack your way through fall with Stoop Dayz Hard Soda and RXBAR’s seasonal pumpkin spice bars. Perfect for tailgates, porch hangs, and holiday gatherings.
There’s no better way to welcome fall than with bold flavors and nostalgic vibes. Stoop Dayz Hard Soda, now available in Cincinnati, is a flavorful twist on a classic favorite offering throwback soda taste with 4.5% ABV. Whether you’re gathering on the porch, heading to a tailgate, or celebrating with friends, Stoop Dayz makes every moment more enjoyable. Choose from nostalgic flavors like cherry, orange, root beer, and grape.

To complete the fall flavor experience, RXBAR is bringing back its seasonal pumpkin spice bar. Packed with simple ingredients like egg whites, dates, almonds, cinnamon, and pumpkin, it offers 12 grams of protein with no junk or fillers. The gingerbread flavor is also available for the holidays!

Make your fall celebrations delicious and memorable with these seasonal favorites. Follow Stoop Dayz on Instagram for updates and shop RXBAR at Amazon, Target, or RXBAR.com. And remember, please drink responsibly.

