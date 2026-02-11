Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Five Star Bath Solutions: From outdated shower to water-tight upgrade

Five Star Bath Solutions delivers affordable transformations and beautiful solutions with custom showers, expert craftsmanship, and a commitment to earning five stars from every customer
Five Star Bath Solutions: From outdated shower to water-tight upgrade
Posted
and last updated

Five Star Bath Solutions of Cincinnati specializes in residential remodeling focused on the wet area, including showers and bathtubs. Their process starts with wall prep, tearing everything down to the studs, and installing waterproof materials before creating custom-cut, natural stone-based panels on-site. Rooted in Cincinnati and committed to treating every home like their own, the team focuses on delivering products that are easy to maintain and built to last.

Visit fivestarbathsolutions.com or call 513-866-3297 for more information.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Let's Talk, Sharonville! We want to meet you February 25th to find solutions, together