Fire Dangers with Lithium Ion Batteries

New technology comes with safety risks and lithium-ion batteries, found in cell phones, laptops, power tools and e-mobility devices like electric bikes, scooters and vehicles, that are powering our lives in more ways than ever before. Although lithium-ion batteries offer many advantages, a significant safety concern is the potential for overheating, catching fire and even causing explosions.

Jennifer Williams, Senior Research Amplification Specialist for the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), spoke with Michelle Hopkins to discuss the organization’s new TAKE C.H.A.R.G.E of Battery Safety campaign and provided details on the potential dangers posed by lithium-ion battery fires and what actions the public can take to protect themselves.

