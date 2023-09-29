Financial Saving Strategies

Watch Now
Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author, Entrepreneur &amp; Podcast Host Jason Tartick Teams with Capital One to Educate Consumers on Savings Strategies
Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 14:19:11-04

Saving for the future can be daunting, but there are ways to make it simple and easy. Now, one of the most popular podcast hosts in the nation is available to share some tried and true saving strategies that can help consumers achieve their financial goals and save toward that new house or dream vacation.

Jason Tartick – former financial executive, Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author and host of Apple TV’s Top Charting Business Podcast Trading Secrets – is teaming with Capital One to share timely education and advice about the benefits of creating a saving strategy and adding CDs to a financial portfolio. He spoke with Michelle Hopkins about his exciting life as a reality TV star, and about some financial products that can help empower consumers to save time and money for the things that truly matter.

