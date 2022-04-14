Financial Literacy Month

Millennials are great at a lot of things, but evidently, money is not one of them. Whether choosing a bank, using credit cards, or deciding how much to save, the younger generations face new and important decisions every day – decisions that set the course for their future well-being. But how do you get their attention?

It starts with speaking their language. Developed by Invesco QQQ, How Not to Suck at Money is an engaging digital experience set in a semi-surreal college town. Students learn how to make important financial decisions by helping characters solve various money dilemmas through choice-based gameplay. Invesco QQQ’s How Not to Suck at Money is also the official financial education program of the NCAA.

#WCPO9Sponsor