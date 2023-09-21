Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Fighting Childhood Cancer, One Social Media Post at a Time

Fighting Childhood Cancer, One Social Media Post at a Time
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 12:47:58-04

Every day, more than 1,000 children worldwide are diagnosed with childhood cancer.

Not only does childhood cancer impact patients and families physically and emotionally, but financially as well. That’s why Northwestern Mutual has committed to accelerating the search for better treatments and cures for childhood cancer while supporting families undergoing treatment and survivors suffering from late effects.

This September, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Northwestern Mutual is reigniting its #LemonTopChallenge on social media, donating $10 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for every photo or video posted on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or LinkedIn featuring someone balancing a lemon on their head, up to $500,000. The funds will support advanced research to help families and survivors of childhood cancer experience better quality of life outcomes.

Michelle Hopkins spoke with Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, to discuss Northwestern Mutual’s commitment to fighting childhood cancer and the efforts they’re making, including their longstanding partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Learn more at www.northwesternmutual.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!