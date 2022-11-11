Watch Now
Feel at Home with 7 Hills Church
Posted at 12:47 PM, Nov 11, 2022
No matter what you're looking for, 7 Hills Church has something for you. Their non-denominational church is focused on serving the community and offers several different ways to get connected! Jake Fraiture, 7 Hills Church Pastor at the Cincinnati Campus, joined Cincy Lifestyle to share more about the church and the impact they are having on the community.

Florence Location -
6800 Hazel Court
Florence, KY 41042

Cincinnati Location (Anderson High School) -
7560 Forest Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45255

South Location -
715 Warsaw Rd.
Dry Ridge, KY 41035

You can learn more about 7 Hills Church by visiting one of their locations or www.7hillschurch.tv

