Feel at Home with 7 Hills Church

No matter what you're looking for, 7 Hills Church has something for you. Their non-denominational church is focused on serving the community and offers several different ways to get connected! Jake Fraiture, 7 Hills Church Pastor at the Cincinnati Campus, joined Cincy Lifestyle to share more about the church and the impact they are having on the community.

Florence Location -

6800 Hazel Court

Florence, KY 41042

Cincinnati Location (Anderson High School) -

7560 Forest Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45255

South Location -

715 Warsaw Rd.

Dry Ridge, KY 41035

You can learn more about 7 Hills Church by visiting one of their locations or www.7hillschurch.tv

#WCPO9Sponsor