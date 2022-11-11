Feel at Home with 7 Hills Church

No matter what you're looking for, 7 Hills Church has something for you. Their non-denominational church is focused on serving the community and offers several different ways to get connected! Jake Fraiture, 7 Hills Church Pastor at the Cincinnati Campus, joined Cincy Lifestyle to share more about the church and the impact they are having on the community.
Florence Location -
6800 Hazel Court
Florence, KY 41042
Cincinnati Location (Anderson High School) -
7560 Forest Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45255
South Location -
715 Warsaw Rd.
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
You can learn more about 7 Hills Church by visiting one of their locations or www.7hillschurch.tv
