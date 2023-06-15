Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Father's Day Ideas

Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson is here to share a few Father’s Day ideas that are perfect for celebrating Dad.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 11:20:08-04

Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson is here to share a few Father’s Day ideas that are perfect for celebrating Dad.

Inspiring parents to cherish every bonding moment, KeaBabies creates authentic, sustainable baby and maternity pieces that simplify parents ’lives. Products ranging from diaper bags, baby wrap carriers, memory books, toddler pillows to postpartum belts and more. keababies.com

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 - the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 delivers an exhilarating experience for outdoor gatherings, parties, and family events. JengaGiant.com

The Girl Dad is a new children's book inspiring daddy daughter relationships everywhere. To purchase or learn more about the book and the author visit https://thegirldadbook.com .

If you’re looking for the tastiest gift for Dad for Father’s Day, just go to ILoveIceCreamCakes.com and check out all the delicious ice cream cakes you can now find at your local grocery store. Just use their product locator to find favorite cake flavors near you!

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022