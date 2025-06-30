Faster Internet for Rural Communities with Spectrum

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spectrum is expanding broadband to rural Tri-State communities with a $7 billion investment, delivering gigabit internet and new fiber optic connections.
High-speed internet is no longer just for big cities. Spectrum is expanding broadband access to more rural communities across the Tri-State, connecting homes and small businesses with the latest fiber optic technology. Through a $7 billion investment, Spectrum is working to bring gigabit internet, mobile services, and streaming to over 1.7 million locations across 41 states. Locally, expansion efforts have already reached thousands of homes in Clinton, Highland, and Warren Counties, with more underway. Want to know if your area is next? Visit www.SpectrumRuralExpansion.com for details.

