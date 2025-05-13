Fast and Focused: Mercy Health Kings Mills ER
Prev
Next
Mercy Health Kings Mills delivers fast, expert emergency care with state-of-the-art technology and a compassionate team ready to help when it matters most
Posted
and last updated
When the unexpected happens, every second counts. That’s why Sara M. Continenza, MD, and the ER team at Mercy Health Kings Mills deliver expert emergency care with advanced tools and a personal touch. Visit mercy.com/KingsMills to learn more.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..