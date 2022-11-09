Farm to Doorstep with ETC and Roothouse Aquaponics Farm

ETC Produce & Provisions has more than 150 local partnerships, including farms like Roothouse Aquaponics. By teaming up with Roothouse, ETC offers a wide variety of the best natural and local produce, such as the five variety local lettuce pack, which is perfect for adding a nice green salad to any holiday meal. ETC carries a wide variety of high-quality local produce and provisions and makes them available in one convenient location at ETC’s market store in historic Findlay Market or delivered directly to your door.

ETC makes it possible for customers to use their easy online ordering at ETCproduce.com to receive next day farm fresh delivery of regional fresh local produce, pastured meats, heritage eggs, meal bundles and prepared foods.

First time customers can receive 20% by entering code "ETCLOCAL" at checkout. To learn more about ETC Produce & Provisions, visit ETCProduce.com

#WCPO9Sponsor