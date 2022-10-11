Watch Now
Farm-Fresh Delivery To Your Front Door

Posted at 12:03 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 12:03:36-04

ETC Produce and Provisions curates and delivers high quality local produce, meats, eggs and prepared foods representing more than 150 local farms and artisans. We headed down to Findlay Market to catch up with Toncia Chavez, co-founder of ETC Produce & Provisions, small family farmer, trained chef & entrepreneur!

ETC business model to curate and deliver fresh, high quality local produce, meats, eggs, prepared foods and meal bundles representing more than 150 local farms and artisans. By ordering and experiencing fresh, high-quality food, you also help to close an important loop in the supply chain, making it easier for local producers to access customers and sustain their businesses.

