FamilyCare Counseling Solutions, LLC, offers dual-diagnosis outpatient behavioral health services that are accessible, results-oriented, and responsive to the individual and family needs. Our goal is to reduce substance use, mental illness symptoms, family issues, and improve adults, youth, and families’ quality of life. Our integrated wraparound approach includes a dedicated team of behavioral health professionals and convenient services located under one roof. FamilyCare Counseling Solutions, LLC’s primary focus is to provide high-quality and effective recovery treatment to address the individual and the entire family’s needs for an environment of successful healing for everyone involved. We believe everyone counts, everyone has the opportunity, and recovery is possible.

Learn more at familycareky.org or by calling (859) 261-0086.