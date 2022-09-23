Fall Traveling Tips

Fall is the perfect time to plan a getaway or vacation, with unique and affordable options that are just not available during the crowded summer. Fall is when the kids are back in school, the weather is moderate and it is less expensive to travel. All these facts make fall a fantastic time to plan a getaway. TV travel expert Kendra Thornton shares important travel tips and super secrets for finding the best deals and destinations. Whether looking for the best places to enjoy fall foliage or a quick beach vacation, Kendra provides easy hacks to save time and money before hitting the road.

BEST TIP WHEN IT COMES TO LODGING

Travelers today are looking for a villa type experience where they can have more space and amenities. With milder temperatures and traditionally smaller crowds at the theme parks, there are so many reasons to explore a vacation rental at Marriott Vacation Club and Sheraton Vacation Club resort properties in Orlando this Fall and Winter. There are 9 resorts in the area that allow everyone to enjoy family friendly activities with amenities ranging from fully equipped kitchens to on site dining, resort style pools and spas. Go to MarriottVillas.com to book the Stay Longer, Save More package to save 10% on a 3 night getaway, and the longer the stay, the more the savings, with up to 20% off a stay of 5 nights or more.

A PARTICULAR DESTINATION RECOMMENDATION

For Fall and winter travel, start looking for a location with great weather and an abundance of activities, and that points to America’s Favorite Island, Hilton Head Island. Just off the coast of South Carolina, near Savannah, this barrier island enjoys a year round mild climate and boasts 12 miles of wide open beaches. Plus, it offers all the amenities any traveler would want including more than 250 restaurants, 23 world class golf courses, hundreds of tennis and pickle ball courts and 60 miles of leisure pathways for biking and jogging, surrounded by rich foliage and abundant wildlife. For more information, visit HiltonHeadIsland.org

WHAT TO REMEMBER WHEN PREPARING FOR A GETAWAY

People are traveling now more than ever and along with that comes unexpected events. It is important to plan ahead and purchase travel insurance when booking a trip. Allianz Travel Insurance can give anyone the peace of mind to fully enjoy their trip, protecting them from unexpected cancellations, delays and more. A travel insurance policy is the best way to protect a travel investment and be reimbursed for covered cancellations, significant travel delays, baggage issues and even medical emergencies when traveling. Look for Allianz Travel Insurance when booking travel through most major airlines, leading travel suppliers and travel agents. For more information, visit allianztravelinsurance.com

