Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Fall Travel Inspiration

Great Tips on Getaways &amp; Gadgets to Fill Your Fall with Hassle-Free Adventure from International Travel Expert Rachel Rudwall
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 11:05:03-04

Fall is the perfect time to plan a getaway or vacation, with unique and affordable options unavailable during the crowded summer. With the kids back in school and moderate weather, Fall is a fantastic, less expensive, and pleasant time to get away.

TV host, travel expert and National Geographic Explorer Fellow Rachel Rudwall joined Pete Scalia with essential travel tips and best-kept secrets for finding terrific deals and destinations. Whether looking for the top places to enjoy fall foliage or a quick beach vacation, Rachel shares her easy hacks to save time and money.

For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!