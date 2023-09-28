Fall Travel Inspiration

Fall is the perfect time to plan a getaway or vacation, with unique and affordable options unavailable during the crowded summer. With the kids back in school and moderate weather, Fall is a fantastic, less expensive, and pleasant time to get away.

TV host, travel expert and National Geographic Explorer Fellow Rachel Rudwall joined Pete Scalia with essential travel tips and best-kept secrets for finding terrific deals and destinations. Whether looking for the top places to enjoy fall foliage or a quick beach vacation, Rachel shares her easy hacks to save time and money.

For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

#WCPO9Sponsor