Fall Prevention with UnitedHealthcare

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The pandemic has impacted our health in many ways - including an increase in physical inactivity among adults. This could make us more at risk of falling. Dr. Christopher Kleather, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement in Ohio, joined Cincy Lifestyle to tell us more!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..