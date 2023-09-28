Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Fall Must Haves for Back To School

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shares a few must haves perfect for the fall season as families get back into the swing of the school year.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 10:11:09-04

Belgian Boys is a women-led company sparking moments of joy in people’s lives with delicious European-inspired foods—always without GMOs, artificial flavors or preservatives. www.belgianboys.com

Chipoys is more than just a chip, it's a lifestyle! Our mission is to create an authentic rolled tortilla chip packed with bold flavors and fun in every bite.

Longevity Playbook is a new digital health program & app that revolutionizes how we approach aging. Each personalized journey to live younger for longer begins by taking the Actual Age Test to determine one’s physiological age longevityplaybook.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!