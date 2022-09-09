Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Fall Beauty and Wellness Goals Achieved

Fall beauty and wellness goals achieved
Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 10:55:50-04

Summer break is officially over so organizing our fall health and beauty plan is a MUST. Lifestyle contributor Nicole Young has a few great ideas for mapping out that blueprint.

Olay Retinol24 + Peptide advanced contains vitamin B3, OLAY’s retinoid complex and amino peptides. From now until September 25 you can save $12.50 off a 2-pack at Costco and Costco.com

Skineez is a female owned brand. All products are made in the USA. Visit MySkineez.com for more information.

Upgrade your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank with Familiar… Yet Different. Visit FamiliarYetDifferent.com for more information.

Follow Nicole Young on Instagram at Instagram.com/NicoleYoungStyle

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..