Fabulous Mother's Day Gift Ideas from Limor Suss

Posted at 9:25 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 09:25:09-04

Limor Suss - Entertaining & Lifestyle Expert shares gifts for Mother’s Day that will make mom feel special!

The one-stop-shop for everything you need for a creative Mother's Day, Michaels Stores is offering free DIY classes to help inspire a gift for mom, or teach you a new craft to make with mom. Visit Michaels.com/Classes for more details.

Minted is the destination for fresh, personalized gift ideas that are crowdsourced from a diverse, global marketplace of independent artists.

Treat mom to a delicious Mother's Day meal with Dorot Gardens Flash Frozen Herbs & Spices.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

