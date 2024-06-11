Watch Now
Exploring the Mental Health and Addiction Connection: Insights from Sarah Daniels at Addiction Recovery Care

Discover how addiction and mental health intertwine and why a comprehensive approach is vital. Sarah Daniels from Addiction Recovery Care shares insights on addressing underlying issues for effective recovery.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 11, 2024

Unpacking the link between mental health and addiction with Sarah Daniels, the Senior Director of Clinical Operations at Addiction Recovery Care. Sarah explains how Addiction Recovery Care’s comprehensive assessment and personalized treatment plans are designed to meet clients where they are, focusing on both mental health and addiction. Learn how this holistic approach not only addresses immediate substance use concerns but also promotes long-term recovery by resolving core issues.

If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use their confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.

