Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Explora Journeys with Laura Begley Bloom

Explora Journeys with Laura Begley Bloom
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 10:29:59-04

With the cruise industry booming, the new luxury lifestyle brand Explora Journeys is offering travelers an upscale and transformative ocean experience. Explora 1 is the first state-of the art luxury ship that’s launched, with five more coming in the next five years. Premier travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joined Michelle Hopkins from on board the brand-new ship from Explora Journeys, docked in Manhattan, to give us an inside look at the ship and its plans to offer passengers an “Ocean State of Mind”.

For more information, visit www.ExploraJourneys.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards Sunday, October 22 at 8PM