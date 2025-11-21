Expert safety tips for holiday off-road adventures

As the holidays approach, off-road recreation hits one of its busiest times of the year. ATV, motorcycle, and side-by-side riders head outdoors to enjoy fresh air, time with family, and the chance to explore designated trails across the country. With more riders on the trails, safety remains a top priority.

Training is the first step for anyone interested in off-highway vehicle recreation. Proper gear also plays a major role in safe riding. A DOT-approved helmet, goggles, long sleeves, full-fingered gloves, sturdy pants, and over-the-ankle boots are essential. Riders who take on more technical terrain may also consider additional protection such as chest protectors or motocross-style boots. Knowing where to ride is just as important as knowing how to ride. Staying on designated trails, following posted signs, and avoiding paved public roads helps protect riders, natural resources, and surrounding communities.

Learn more about safe riding practices, gear recommendations, and where to find a class near you at RideOHV.com.

