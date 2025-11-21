Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Expert safety tips for holiday off-road adventures

Holiday riding season is here and the trails are calling. Before you jump on an ATV or side-by-side, learn the essential training and safety tips that keep riders protected.
Expert safety tips for holiday off-road adventures
Posted
and last updated

As the holidays approach, off-road recreation hits one of its busiest times of the year. ATV, motorcycle, and side-by-side riders head outdoors to enjoy fresh air, time with family, and the chance to explore designated trails across the country. With more riders on the trails, safety remains a top priority.

Training is the first step for anyone interested in off-highway vehicle recreation. Proper gear also plays a major role in safe riding. A DOT-approved helmet, goggles, long sleeves, full-fingered gloves, sturdy pants, and over-the-ankle boots are essential. Riders who take on more technical terrain may also consider additional protection such as chest protectors or motocross-style boots. Knowing where to ride is just as important as knowing how to ride. Staying on designated trails, following posted signs, and avoiding paved public roads helps protect riders, natural resources, and surrounding communities.

Learn more about safe riding practices, gear recommendations, and where to find a class near you at RideOHV.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State