Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Experience EnterTRAINment Junction’s Final Holiday Season

Located at 7379 Squire Ct. in West Chester, EnterTRAINment Junction is celebrating its final holiday season before closing on January 5, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

All aboard for one last magical season at EnterTRAINment Junction! Located at 7379 Squire Ct. in West Chester, this beloved family destination is celebrating its final holiday season before closing on January 5, 2025.

Step into the world’s largest indoor train display, plus the magic doubles with festive displays like the Polar Express, a dazzling Christmas walkthrough to the North Pole, and a special visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For tickets, hours, and more information, visit www.EnterTRAINmentJunction.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Help local kids in need today!