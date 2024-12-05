Experience EnterTRAINment Junction’s Final Holiday Season

All aboard for one last magical season at EnterTRAINment Junction! Located at 7379 Squire Ct. in West Chester, this beloved family destination is celebrating its final holiday season before closing on January 5, 2025.

Step into the world’s largest indoor train display, plus the magic doubles with festive displays like the Polar Express, a dazzling Christmas walkthrough to the North Pole, and a special visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For tickets, hours, and more information, visit www.EnterTRAINmentJunction.com

#WCPO9Sponsor